Annual James Baldwin Festival Of Words Celebrates Black Excellence In Literary Arts

As an extension of the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas, the 4th Annual James Baldwin Festival of Words showcases emerging and established artists of African descent who are creating, innovating and producing extraordinary work in the literary arts.

The festival is set for Saturday, August 23 at the downtown Chattanooga Library with various events throughout the day from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

“The James Baldwin Festival of Words is a great opportunity to celebrate those who create, support and appreciate the literary arts,” says festival director Marsha Mills. "We encourage the entire community of all ages and backgrounds to attend, support and add your voice to this literary conversation in our city."

She went on to explain that this year’s festival is especially exciting to her as the focus is on area youth, “The literary arts include authorship, journalism, poetry and spoken word, and many times our young people are left out of the conversation. This year, we are calling for everyone in the community who cares about literacy and our young people to come. That should be all of us!”

FESTIVAL SPECIAL GUEST: LifeSpeaksLife

Festival special guest, Dr. Lawrence Dean, II, known as LifeSpeaksLife, is a motivator, international speaker, educator and poet. He will engage with attending youth and families as well as educators and community members through keynote speeches, talks and a special presentation as part of the open mic poetry showcase that evening. All events are open to all ages. Youth attendance and participation is encouraged!

Activities planned for the day include:

Literary Lounge: Black Author Marketplace showcases local Black Authors. Meet them. Connect and network. You are encouraged to bring your children with you to meet these amazing authors.

Storytime children’s book readings will be held on the second floor for young readers throughout the day. They will have the opportunity to meet and get pictures with some of the authors who wrote the books that are being read.

Performances on the Plaza will be going on throughout the festival day right outside the library doors. Performances will include book readings, poetry, spoken word and music.

“Feast of Words: Recipes for Poetic Inspiration" – A Culinary Poetry Workshop. This workshop will be led by Coach Laura Brown, owner of the Write Womb InKubator. Attendees will embark on a flavorful journey through the themes and imagery that food evokes in poetry. All ages and backgrounds are invited to this community-wide writing session. Online registration is recommended. Workshop cost: $20 to cover your workbook and writing materials–payable at the door or online.

Panel discussion on the topic of “From Baldwin to the Block: Reimagining Literacy for Black Youth in Our Schools” led by Lawkweshia Ewing. Local educators will discuss and answer questions on this topic. Everyone who has an interest in the education of Black youth, needs to be in the room for this discussion.

Shades of Poetry spoken word event featuring festival special guest, LifeSpeaksLife, a community-wide open mic for all ages and a special performance that crosses several disciplines of the arts. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of show. Purchase tickets here.

Registration to be a vendor is still open. If you are a Black author or if you are a Black business owner who offers services and/or products that support literary arts, please submit payment to secure your spot on the festival floor! Reach out to festival director, Marsha Mills, by sending an email to RNCPoetry@gmail.com with any questions that you have.

This festival is led by Marsha Mills of Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization and organized by Erika Roberts of Velvet Poetry, LaSha Rockymore-Mitchell of the MFA Foundation and Joshua Hubbard of Mahogany Nights.

For detailed information about the only literary festival of its kind in Chattanooga visit blackartsandideasfest.com.