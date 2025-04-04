Books, Books & More Books! Public Library Launches New Ways To Access Books

The Chattanooga Public Library is excited to announce new services that expand access to books for library patrons: Firefly Interlibrary Loans and new Library Smart Lockers.

With these new services, library patrons now have additional access to books at other Tennessee libraries and more location options for picking up and returning library materials.

Interlibrary loans (ILL) have been around for many years, but with the Firefly service from Tenn-Share, the library can now offer even more books through a network of 213 participating libraries in Tennessee.

After trying out the service for the past year to great success, the library is now letting library patrons know that they can access more books through the ILL service at no cost, with up to 3 ILL loans at a time.

Similarly, CPL has spent the past year testing out new library lockers. The new Smart Lockers expand the library’s footprint in Chattanooga by offering a secure location to pick up library materials in closer-to-home locations. Functioning much like Amazon or USPS lockers, library patrons will receive a notification with a pin code to retrieve items.

By partnering with the City of Chattanooga’s Community Centers, library materials can now be picked up and returned at one of three neighborhood community centers:

“We would love to have a library in every neighborhood throughout Chattanooga,” said CPL’s Executive Director Will O’Hearn. “But with these new services, we can offer our patrons access to not only a vast collection of books but also more pickup locations, which is the next best thing. So what are you waiting for? Book it over to our website to check us out!”

More information about these services and other CPL services, events, and programs can be found online at chattlibrary.org.