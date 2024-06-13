Cast Iron Storytelling Returns To Barking Legs Theater This Summer

The live storytelling series returns to Barking Legs Theater for a two-night stint, June 22 and June 23.

Cast Iron Storytelling, created by Jason Tinney, mentors real people to share real stories – and the Chattanooga community will discover familiar connections between the stories they hear and their own memories.

With a mission to celebrate the diverse and distinct voices that call this region home, Cast Iron Storytelling debuted in April as part of Barking Legs’ New Works In Process: Artist Residency program.

The upcoming event features six new storytellers from all walks of life who will share a true, first-person story about one of their most memorable “Summertime” experiences.

Carolyn Mueller, Michael Ake, Kim Mardis, Karlee Ming Jamieson, Dandy Reynoso Diaz, Kashun Parks and a special surprise guest for the June 23rd date, will dive into memories about everything from breaking rules at church camp to catching frogs to waging treehouse rivalries.

“Stories are important, especially in this day and age where people are more virtually connected as opposed to personally,” says new storyteller, Dandy Reynoso Diaz. “To share stories from people who come from different backgrounds is exactly what our community needs right now, and it’s something I hope a lot of people are excited to witness.”

Tennessee and greater Appalachia have a rich tradition for telling stories. Cast Iron Storytelling seeks to connect deeper with our community through sharing our funny, powerful and complex lives.

The name is inspired by our region’s beloved relationship with cast iron skillets. Like cast iron skillets, our true stories are seasoned by time and shared for generations.

While the series has a performative aspect, it’s a way for members of the community who’ve never acted or even spoken in front of an audience to take the stage and share a moment from their lives.

“One of Cast Iron’s goals is to empower non-performers to seize a moment in their life that has impacted them and give them an opportunity to share it in a way they’ve never been able to before,” says Tinney. “Everyone has a story. Often, the ones that connect us the most aren’t these great big epics but the smaller experiences we may not even realize have the power to be meaningful to others. They’re the stories you share with your neighbor on the porch. Our stories remind us that we are significant. Stories raise the dead and provide the living breadcrumbs to the past and perhaps a compass to where we are headed.”

Together with Barking Legs Theater, Cast Iron Storytelling has plans to make this a celebrated staple in the Chattanooga community with more events anticipated for the fall and the holidays.

“I only thought that I understood the power of storytelling, but being coached by Jason gave me a whole new perspective,” says Ginger Birnbaum, a storyteller for Cast Iron’s debut last April. “Cast Iron Storytelling has a mission to connect people, and in doing so, guides the storyteller to listen better. This coaching for connection has made me a better communicator, I believe, in my personal and professional life. I listen to people in a different way, coach for communication on a deeper level, and tell my own stories with more purpose.”

Along with Barking Legs Theater, Cast Iron Storytelling has partnered with WUTC’s Open Book to broadcast select storytellers after each event.

Cast Iron Storytelling strives to make sharing true stories an authentic and accessible experience for the storyteller and audience alike. Make sure to catch the upcoming second installment, Cast Iron Storytelling: Summertime.

The event will be: