Celebrate Rhyme N Chatt Day With Poetry Bootcamp And Community Showcase

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization will celebrate Rhyme N Chatt Day, officially proclaimed by the City of Chattanooga, with a full day of poetry, nature, and community on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Audubon Acres.

The celebration begins with a Poetry Bootcamp Workshop from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, an immersive creative experience designed to help participants connect with nature, develop poetry skills, and prepare a piece for performance later that evening.

Participants will experience:

A guided nature walk through the Audubon Acres trails

Forest bathing and reflective writing exercises

A facilitated poetry writing session

A supportive critique and revision session

A performance opportunity during the evening event

The Poetry Bootcamp is open to all ages and writing levels, from first-time writers to experienced poets.

Workshop attendees will also enjoy complimentary lunch and snacks as part of the experience.

Registration for the workshop is $30 per person.

The day concludes with Poetry in the Park, a free community event from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Bring your blankets and lounge chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with us featuring:

Poetry performances

Music

Local vendors

Food trucks

Family-friendly activities

Poetry Bootcamp participants will have the opportunity to perform the work they created during the workshop.

“This event celebrates creativity, nature, and community,” says Marsha “The Poetic Diva” Mills, Project Manager and Advisor for Rhyme N Chatt. “Participants will move from inspiration in nature to creation on the page and finally to sharing their voice with the community.”

Event Details

Event: Rhyme N Chatt Day Poetry Bootcamp

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Location: Audubon Acres

900 North Sanctuary Road, Chattanooga, TN

Poetry Bootcamp: 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Cost: $30 (includes lunch and snacks)

Pre-registration is required for the Poetry Bootcamp.

Poetry in the Park: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Free and open to the public

Additional information and details are available at www.rhymenchatt.org

This Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Day is generously supported in part by ArtsBuild.