Chatt State’s Writers@Work Program Welcomes Noted Poet Christian J. Collier

The Chattanooga State Humanities Department’s Writers@Work program is pleased to welcome award-winning poet Christian J. Collier to Chattanooga for a multi-day community-wide celebration of his work, April 7-9, 2026.

Created in 2011, the Writers@Work program celebrates literature in the American South by bringing acclaimed writers to the city for an annual series of community-wide events.

Since its beginning, W@W has provided unique opportunities for public interaction with visiting authors through dynamic events that are always free to attendees.

These events take place in various spotlight locations across the city, such as the Chattanooga Aquarium, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, and the Hunter Museum of American Art, where the community can interact with the authors in settings that highlight the best of Chattanooga.

Designed and hosted by the English faculty at Chattanooga State Community College, W@W is the College’s literary gift to the community it serves.

Over the last fifteen years, W@W has hosted an impressive lineup of nationally-recognized and best-selling Southern authors, including Terry Kay, Jill McCorkle, Lila Quintero Weaver, Rick Bragg, George Singleton, Ron Rash, Robert Morgan, Tayari Jones, Tom Franklin, Beth Ann Fennelly, Daniel Wallace, Jericho Brown, Karen Russell, Ariel Francisco, Harrison Scott Key, Laurie Moore, and Chattanooga’s own Ishmael Reed.

The 2026 Writers@Work featured writer is award-winning poet Christian J. Collier. Collier is a Black, Southern writer, arts organizer, and teaching artist who resides in Chattanooga, TN. He is the author of Greater Ghost (Four Way Books, 2024) and the chapbook, The Gleaming of the Blade, the 2021 Editors’ Selection from Bull City Press.

His work has appeared in The Atlantic, Poetry, December, and elsewhere. A 2015 Loft Spoken Word Immersion Fellow, he is also the winner of the 2022 Porch Prize in Poetry and the 2020 ProForma Contest from Grist Journal.

At the beginning of March, the Writers@Work program distributed over 250 copies of Collier’s books to more than 30 Chattanooga-area book clubs to promote a citywide “common read” in anticipation of the author’s April visit.

“We’re thrilled at the continued interest in our community read,” said Erica Lux, ChattState English faculty member and W@W Co-Director, “and we look forward to seeing our book club groups at the April events.”

This year’s book distribution was made possible through the generous financial support of Chattanooga State Community College. Even if you missed the book giveaway, you can still enjoy the author’s visit next month.

The Writers@Work program invites the public to the following schedule of free events.

Inside the Mind of Christian J. Collier: The Behind-the-Writer Interview

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 7, 6:00-8:00 PM Eastern

Location: The Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View Ave, Chattanooga, TN

Enjoy beautiful views of the Tennessee River from the lobby of the Hunter Museum during Writers@Work's annual interview night. Erica Lux, Chattanooga State Associate Professor of English and W@W Program Co-Director, will interview Christian J. Collier about his life as a writer and his experience as a Southern author. Join us at the Hunter Museum of American Art to ask questions, get your books signed, and mingle with other readers from the community while enjoying delicious bites at our author’s reception.

The Craft of Writing with Christian J. Collier

Date & Time: Thursday, April 9, 6-7:30 PM Eastern

Location: Denise Heinly Art Center

OMNI Building Room 130

Chattanooga State Community College

4501 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN

Attention, writers! W@W invites you to attend a craft talk with Writers@Work's visiting author for 2026, Christian J. Collier. His award-winning poetry tackles difficult topics while remaining accessible. Come listen to a discussion of how he balances a writing life with a career and family, what brings him inspiration, and what he’s working on now. Bring your questions and be prepared to take notes!

For more information on the annual Writers@Work program or these events, please visit the program’s website at www.chattbigread.com.