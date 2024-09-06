Chattanooga Launches Innovative Beats and Books Literacy Program

The City of Chattanooga’s Office of the Mayor, Public Library and Early Learning Departments have launched the Beats and Books literacy program in partnership with Brewer Media’s Power 94 and Dynamo Studios, which will run through the 2024-25 academic school year.

The Beats and Books program features Hip-Hop and R&B artists, celebrities, and influencers reading a children’s book accompanied by a musical beat created by Hamilton County students enrolled in the Dynamo Studio’s program.

Each month, the Beats and Books program will feature a different artist, as well as a different children’s book, selected by the City of Chattanooga’s Public Library and Early Learning Departments.

Created to promote literacy and spur an enthusiasm for reading amongst minority students, Beats and Books aims to not only promote literacy, but foster community and improve educational resources by providing families with free, high-quality children’s books that encourage literacy at home.

“As hip hop artists, we’re lyricists, writers, and storytellers,” said YGTUT, the first artist to participate. “To be able to work with, inspire, and give back to our community by encouraging the next generation of kids to read through our art is a blessing in itself.”

Beginning September 5, the Beats and Books program will air the first week of every month on Power 94 at 3:30 PM. Once aired each month, take-home library kits will be given to students in grades K-3, and a limited number of copies signed by the month’s featured artist will be available for pickup at the Downtown Public Library, Eastgate Public Library, South Chattanooga Library, and Avondale Community Center.