Chattanooga Public Library Hosts “See Rock City Barns” Author Judith Garrison

The Chattanooga Public Library will host See Rock City Barns author Judith Garrison Saturday, July 11, from 4-5 p.m. at the Downtown Library to discuss her latest book and sign copies following the presentation.

Between the 1930s and 1960s, more than 900 barns across the South served as billboards for Rock City, each featuring the hand-painted work of artist Clark Byers.

Following the author talk and book signing, attendees are invited outside for the unveiling of a new interactive mini golf experience in front of the Downtown Library.

To honor and celebrate local history, Chattanooga Public Library and Rock City partnered with local artist Matthew Dutton to create a mini golf course inspired by the original Tom Thumb Golf attraction. Located outside the Downtown Library, the course highlights the history of the See Rock City barns.

"This project brings history to life through creativity and community collaboration. We hope it inspires people to visit the library, play, and enjoy a little wonder in the heart of downtown," said Pepper Raper.

Dutton was inspired by the history of Chattanooga while building the mini golf course. The shape is a nod to the Ochs Highway to Lookout Mountain. The barn roof, built from salvaged barn wood, references the “See Rock City” barns. The course also features a whimsical gnome, a nod to the fairy tales and roadside attractions that have long been part of Rock City’s identity. The playful design contrasts with the geometric architecture of the Downtown Library.

The community is invited to check out mini-golf clubs and balls at the front desk of the Downtown Library and give the new mini course a try.

“Please swing by, take a look, putt around, and play a round when you get a chance,” said Library Director Will O’Hearn. “This is exactly the kind of joyful, surprising, educational experience that makes the library feel alive.”

The public is invited to attend the author talk, book signing, and ceremonial first putt beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at the Downtown Library Auditorium. RSVP to the event on the library website.