Chattanooga Public Library Is Celebrating Its Library Branches This August

Chattanooga Public Library kicks off its Branch Celebration Month Monday, August 5, at its Northgate Library Branch.

The month-long celebration will highlight staff and special features about each branch location, feature parties at each location and give library visitors their first chance to interact with the Library’s new Selfie Booths.

In addition to its Main/Downtown location, the Library has four branch locations throughout the Chattanooga area: the Northgate Branch in Hixson and North Chattanooga, the Eastgate Branch in the Eastgate/Midtown area, the Avondale Branch in the Avondale Community Center and the South Chatt Branch located near the St. Elmo and Alton Park neighborhoods.

Each branch has unique features and services designed for the neighborhoods around them.

“I’m really excited for this month because our branches are so critically important,” said Library Executive Director Will O’Hearn. “The staff at our branches do a phenomenal job serving their communities and deserve to be celebrated.”

Video tours and staff interviews will be featured on the Library’s social media channels all month long, showcasing each branch’s special personality. During each branch’s week, the Library’s new Selfie Booth will be available for visitors to take and share photos. Then, on the designated day listed below, the Library’s Executive Director will stop by for a fun party featuring treats and prizes.

Week 1: NorthgateParty: Wednesday, August 7, at 11:30 am

Wednesday, August 7, at 11:30 am Week 2: EastgateParty: Friday, August 16, at 11 am

Friday, August 16, at 11 am Week 3: South ChattParty: Wednesday, August 21, at 11 am

Wednesday, August 21, at 11 am Week 4: AvondaleParty: Thursday, August 29, at 5 pm

More information about these events, as well as other events and programs, services, hours and locations, can be found on the library website at chattlibrary.org.