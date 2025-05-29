Chattanooga Public Library Kicks Off Summer Reading Program This Saturday

Chattanooga Public Library’s Make.Play.Read.Learn. (MPRL) summer reading program kicks off on Saturday, May 31, 2025, with fun activities throughout the day at all five Chattanooga locations.

The program runs through Saturday, July 19, when the library will wrap up MPRL with an all ages finale party at First Horizon Pavillion.

All ages are invited to sign up for MPRL and track their reading this summer. Little ones under 5 and K-12 students will receive a welcome packet with a free book and a free 5-day Guest Pass to YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.

Plus, kids 12 and younger will also get a bookmark from Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill that they can redeem for a free kids meal once they read 5 books!

The Library’s MPRL program has entertained and educated thousands of kids for the past 10 years with games, prizes and parties, and in recent years, adults have also participated in MPRL. Using the Beanstack app or a paper tracker, it’s easy to track your minutes read and rack up points that can be redeemed for prizes.

This year, prizes include Library swag for adults, and for readers under 18, Ruby Falls passes and a variety of gift cards from area businesses including McKay’s Books, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill, Il Primo Restaurant, Public House Restaurant and Texas Roadhouse. The Library is still looking for more prize donations, and anyone interested in donating can contact Lee Hope, Assistant Director of Youth Services & Community Engagement, at lhope@lib.chattanooga.gov.

“We’re so grateful to have a supportive community,” said Will O’Hearn, the Library’s Executive Director. “Together, we're encouraging our youth to explore, learn and grow, and there’s nothing more exciting than that...though winning a prize never hurts!”

Youth and adults alike who prefer to track their reading digitally can sign up now through the Beanstack app or by visiting chattlibrary.beanstack.org. Those who prefer to use a paper tracker can sign up in person starting this Saturday, May 31, at any library location.

To learn more, visit chattlibrary.org/mprl.