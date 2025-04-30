Chattanooga Public Library Launches New Collection For Local Book Clubs

The Chattanooga Public Library is excited to announce a new collection just for book clubs: Book Club in a Bag.

The collection includes 10 tote bags, each featuring 10 books, a magnifying glass, a recommended reading list, and book discussion questions. The bags are perfect for new book clubs, existing clubs, senior centers, assisted living facilities, and more. All you need is one library card to get started on your next book club!

Library staff selected the books for the collection based on award winners, bestsellers, and more. Questions were compiled based on book guides from publishers and authors, as well as library staff who have read the titles.

Many bags include two large format print copies of the book selection, but for titles not available in that format, a magnifying glass is included in each bag to help.

Catherine Morton, CPL’s Outreach Coordinator, is already looking forward to putting these bags in action. “We are already talking with senior centers and assisted living facilities to bring these and other library resources to them. Chattanooga’s seniors are very active, but sometimes lack transportation, so the Book Club in a Bag is the perfect way to make the excitement of a book club available to them.”

The Book Club in a Bag collection is now available at all library locations, and they can be checked out with one library card for up to six weeks.

More information about other library collections, as well as services, events, and programs, can be found online at chattlibrary.org.