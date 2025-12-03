Chattanooga Public Library Launches A Comprehensive Five-Year Strategic Plan

The Chattanooga Public Library is thrilled to unveil its new Five-Year Strategic Plan.

W ith a renewed focus on serving the community now and for years to come, the plan outlines five areas of improvement for the Library over the next five years.

Each area identifies two goals to be achieved yearly, with updated goals for each year of the plan.

“We are really looking to the future with this new strategic plan,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “The Library accomplished many upgrades with its last strategic plan, but when you live in a rapidly changing and uncertain world, you need to be constantly thinking ahead. That’s why we built a plan that’s flexible. The focus areas won’t change, but each year we will outline new goals that continuously align to what our community needs.”

The Library’s plan focuses on the following areas:

Lowering Barriers to Library Access

New & Improved Facilities

Outreach

Collaborations & Partnerships

New & Unique Offerings

The plan can be easily accessed online with an interactive webpage developed by local creative team Tiny Giant: strategicplan.chattlibrary.org.

Co-founders and designers Michael Mahaffey and Matt Adams began work on the Library’s plan in early 2025. Known for creating beautifully designed and engaging branding, reports and more, Mahaffey and Adams understood the need for a plan that matched the Library’s personality while conveying goals in an accessible and succinct way.

The plan can be reviewed in as little as 10 minutes, but the hope is that its impact on Chattanooga will be felt for years to come.

Work towards the first year’s goals has already begun. The Library launched its fine free initiative last month, reducing financial barriers of access, and in August, it launched the Toy Library, with hundreds of educational toys to check out for free. And with the help of its new pop-up library van Poppy, the Library has already expanded its outreach presence by over 60% so far this year.

“Helping people is what we librarians do best,” said O’Hearn. “So we’re beyond excited to accomplish these goals and identify what’s next!”

For more information about the Chattanooga Public Library, including events, exhibits, locations, services and more,visit chattlibrary.org.