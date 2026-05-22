Chattanooga Public Library Summer Reading Program Starts Saturday, May 30th

The Chattanooga Public Library will launch its Make. Play. Read. Learn. summer reading program on Saturday, May 30 with its annual Summer Kickoff Party.

This year’s theme, Road Trip 2026: First Stop, Chattanooga!, celebrates America’s 250th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the library’s Downtown Branch.

The kickoff parties will take place from 2–4 p.m. and will feature road trip-themed activities including s’mores solar oven creation, “Putt-Putt Through the Pages” mini golf, and a station where participants can create a custom road trip playlist. All registered readers ages 0–18 will receive a free book, pencil, and bookmark upon sign-up.

“We are gearing up for the biggest summer yet,” said Will O’Hearn. “We encourage everyone to buckle up and join us for a summer of discovery — this reading challenge is ‘wheelie’ fun!”

Readers can register for the summer reading program through Beanstack by visiting the library’s website and selecting Make. Play. Read. Learn. under the Borrow tab.

“Summer reading helps children and young adults stay engaged and curious,” said Lee Hope, Assistant Director of Youth Services and Community Engagement. “Keeping their minds active throughout the summer helps them feel better prepared for the school year ahead.”

The library has partnered with several community sponsors to support this year’s challenge, including Unum, Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill, Culver's, Red Robin, Clumpies, Public House, The Reading Room, and the Chattanooga Public Library Foundation. Sponsors are contributing prizes including LEGO sets and an iPad for youth participants, as well as gift cards and Beats earbuds for teens.

The summer program will conclude with a grand finale party on Saturday, July 18, at Finley Stadium, where prizes for summer reading milestones will be awarded. A Teen After Hours finale party will also be held July 25 from 6–8 p.m. at the Downtown Library.

For more information about the Make. Play. Read. Learn. Summer Reading Program, visit chattlibrary.org/mprl/. Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.