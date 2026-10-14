Chattanooga Public Library To Celebrate Downtown Library's 50th Anniversary

The Chattanooga Public Library invites the community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Downtown Library this Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free, all-day block party features live entertainment, interactive programs and more than 30 community partners. Complimentary event parking will be available throughout the day in the EPB parking garage, courtesy of EPB.

The Downtown Library building opened on October 17, 1976, marking a major milestone for the Chattanooga Public Library and the surrounding community. The state-of-the-art facility helped double usage within just a few months of opening. Less than a year later, the building received the Excellence in Design Award from the American Institute of Architects Tennessee.

The anniversary celebration will bring together more than 30 community partners, including the Chattanooga Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Signal Centers, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga 2.0, and more.

Entertainment and activities will take place throughout the day, beginning with morning yoga on the plaza. This will be followed by performances from local songwriters, JAM Chattanooga and line dancing with the YMCA. Local bands performing during the day’s celebrations include Monocle Jon, Zowie Boyd and Sloppy Street Tacos, with headliner Cuatro Cinco taking the stage at 5 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the library will host a special ribbon cutting to unveil its new pocket park playground, a National Park City seed initiative first introduced in May. Following the ceremony, guests can enjoy complimentary cake and cookies while supplies last.

“As a National Park City seed initiative, this space reflects our commitment to bringing new experiences to the community,” said Natalie Phillips, the library’s director of development and finance. “Just like the library, it is a place where learning and growth can take root.”

Inside the library, community members can explore programs and interactive activities across all four floors. The Chattanooga Public Library Foundation will host its popular $5 Bag Book Sale, with bags provided. Local authors will also be in attendance to share their books and promote local writers’ groups.

“This is not just a celebration for the library, but a celebration of lifelong learning for the whole city,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “For 50 years, we’ve been proud to be part of Chattanooga’s story, and our story wouldn’t be complete without the incredible community that has supported us along the way. We are grateful for the love this city has shown over the last five decades, and we look forward to writing our next chapter together.”

For a full event schedule and a list of participating community partners, visit chattlibrary.org. T

o learn more about ways to support the library, visit chattplf.org.