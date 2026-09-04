The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Celebrates 25th Anniversary With A Public Party

The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, a longtime partner with The Pulse, is celebrating their 25th Anniversary with a reception at Greenway Farms on September 12th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

The reception is open to the public, and the Guild encourages writers, readers, and book lovers to join in the festivities and enjoy finger foods, desserts, and drinks, as well as a short presentation on the Guild and a celebration of members’ works.

“We’d love to share this joyful occasion with all area writers,” said CWG President Sherry Poff.

The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild was founded by Rebecca Cook, Jennifer Hoff, and Helga Kidder but almost never got off the ground, as the first meeting was scheduled for September 11th, 2001.

The founders decided that the pursuit of the arts was worth keeping the meeting despite the tragedy of the day, and the Guild has been meeting monthly ever since.

In the ensuing years, the Guild has run a number of programs to foster the arts in the Chattanooga area, including critique groups on subjects ranging from Speculative Fiction to Memoir to Poetry and more, along with monthly meetings where members can share their original works and hone their writing skills, and monthly contests with cash prizes.

The Guild also maintains an active presence in the local arts scene, teaching skills workshops at The Chattery, attending ConNooga, and participating in the public library’s book festival.

To find out more about the reception, or to join the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, visit www.chattanoogawritersguild.org.