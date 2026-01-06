Chattanooga Writers Guild Offers Free Memoir Writing Workshop For Beginners

If you’ve ever wanted to surprise your family by writing your memoir, the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild has just the session to get you started.

The public is invited to attend the Guild’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Chattanooga State’s Gerald McCormick Center, Room 105-106, and hear author and retired educational technology professor M. D. (Peggy) Roblyer’s talk: “Memoirs Matter: Learn How to Start Yours.”

Peggy’s own memoir, Strong Glass, is forthcoming from Apprentice House Press in June 2026 and is available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers.

This is the first in a sequence of events to celebrate the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild’s 25th anniversary.

An essential one-hour presentation on first steps in crafting a memoir, this session will help participants grasp the critical difference in scope and structure between an autobiography and memoir, consider memoir sub-genres and practical examples to identify their unique memoir style, and decide whether to write only for themselves and their families or publish their story for others to read.

No writing experience is necessary, and the CWG will provide refreshments. Every life is a story. Come learn how to tell yours.

For directions or more information on the session, visit the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild.

The CWG is a fellowship of writers, ranging from novice to expert, who enjoy interacting with, and learning from other writers. Their stated mission is: The Guild promotes, encourages, and supports writing and fosters a supportive, caring environment for writers in the Chattanooga community. They consider themselves a family of creative spirited people who love rubbing shoulders with other kindred spirits.