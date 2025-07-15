Comics Plus Now Available To Kids Of All Ages At The Chattanooga Public Library

The Chattanooga Public Library is thrilled to announce a new digital collection: Comics Plus!

Library cardholders now have unlimited access to the best in independent comics and graphic novels from publishers like BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Image Comics, Oni Press, Tokyopop and more. Comic books and manga are available for all ages, curated specifically for kids, teens, and adults.

One great feature of Comics Plus is unlimited access with no holds, wait lists or monthly borrowing limits. And because you can access this collection on a computer, tablet, or phone, this collection is very accessible.

Plus, parents can rest easy knowing that Comics Plus offers three age-appropriate collections: the Children’s Library for pre-K to middle school readers, a Teen Library for high schoolers, and a full collection for adults. Logging in is also easy; library cardholders just need their regular library account login information.

“We were drawn to Comics Plus because of how accessible it is,” said Library Executive Director Will O’Hearn. “Expanding our digital collections helps us be the heroes of digital literacy, fighting for equitable access for all. With Comics Plus, readers of all ages can discover new favorites faster than a speeding bullet!”

Comics Plus is also a favorite in many classrooms. Graphic novels help foster a joy of reading, which has been proven to have a positive benefit in academic success.

With a whole world of genres, graphic novels, manga and comics are more than superheroes and cartoons. From classic literature adaptations to nonfiction and memoir, comics use visual elements to engage and inform readers on subjects they often would not choose to read.

More information and links to the Comics Plus libraries can be found at chattlibrary.org/comicsplus.

To learn more about other library collections, as well as events, locations and hours, visit chattlibrary.org.