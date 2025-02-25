Culture Books Brings Black History Literary Celebration To Alton Park

In celebration of Black History Month, Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization will present the Black History on TAP: Tours, Art, & Poetry on Saturday, March 1 from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the African American Education and Heritage Museum in Alton Park.

Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt proudly presented Chattanooga’s very first Black History Festival in 2023. The event in March will be their third event together.

Black History on TAP will feature local vendors, authors, African American museum, cultural food and performances that include youth performances, instructional painting, art exhibits, book giveaways, spoken word performances, and musical performances to name a few! It will be a fun day of family, culture and fun.

The event will be held at the newly revitalized Chattanooga Civic Center Event Hall at Mountainside, 701 Hooker Rd, thanks to a partnership with Dr. Elenora Woods, President of Alton Park Development Corporation. It is a FREE ADMISSIONS event. To RSVP for the event, visit www.CultureBooksCha.org

Culture Books is a non-profit 501(c3) run by Erica Richardson, M.Ed, teacher who, within her 13+ years in education, saw that many of the books provided did not have diverse representation or any cultural exposure in them.

Culture Books was created to bridge the gap between culture and literacy, through cultural events, book giveaways and showcasing the passions of diverse authors.

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization (RNC) is a historic institution in Chattanooga, TN. Led since 2004 by Marsha Mills, it was created to “provide a safe place where poetry is shared and discussed and people are valued.”

Rhyme n Chatt “changes lives one rhyme at a time” by providing platforms for the sharing of poetry and the enjoyment of poetic performances through an interactive format that encourages conversation and helps build connections. Learn more at www.rhymenchatt.com

Together, Culture Books and Rhyme n Chatt will create a safe space where all of Chattanooga’s communities can share connection, culture, confidence, creativity, and community.