Library's Culture On 4th Returns Featuring Literary Icon Ishmael Reed

The City of Chattanooga’s Office of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, in partnership with the Chattanooga Public Library’s 4th Floor, proudly presents the return of Culture on 4 featuring legendary writer and poet Ishmael Reed.

This free public event will take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 6:30 PM on the 4th Floor of the Chattanooga Public Library.

A celebrated novelist, poet, playwright, and cultural critic, Reed will engage in a thought-provoking conversation with Lakweshia Ewing, a Chattanooga-based thought leader and entrepreneur.

Together, they will explore Reed’s groundbreaking career and lasting impact on literature and culture.

As a highlight of the evening, Reed will perform his original composition, The Chattanooga Suite, offering a unique artistic reflection on his birthplace.

The program will also feature a poetry reading by Marsha Davis of Rhyme-N-Chatt, celebrating Chattanooga’s vibrant literary community. Culture on 4 is an engaging event series that brings inspiring conversations and creative experiences to the heart of Chattanooga.

This special evening with Ishmael Reed continues its mission to connect the community with influential artists and cultural leaders.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit chattlibrary.org