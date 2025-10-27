Diverse Poetic Voices Sought For 69th Annual Tennessee Poetry Festival Contest

The Poetry Society of Tennessee, a statewide nonprofit organization for poets and poetry lovers, invites poets to take part in its 69t Annual Poetry Festival Contests.

They offer seventeen contests and more than $1,200 in prizes. Contests explore a variety of themes and forms, including Tennessee-based topics.

In addition, first place poems are considered for the Best of Fest award and a $250 prize. Winners will be announced during the festival, to be held April 18, 2026.

First-place winning poems will be published in Tennessee Voices Anthology, 2025-2026, which features the best of poetry from the society’s program year. Among the contest categories is the Tennessee Voices contest, which seeks poems from Tennessee-based residents.

The prizes for this contest are $150 for first, $100, for second, and $50 for third. All three of the winning poems of this contest will be published in the anthology.

Entry fees vary based on contests entered and membership status. The society accepts submissions via email or mail. Entries must be submitted on or before December 15, 2025 (postmark for mail entries).

More information on the contests may be found at poetrytennessee.org/pstfestivalcontests.html.

Membership in PST is open to adults. Student memberships are also available.

For more information about the society, their programs, and their festival contests, visit www.poetrytennessee.org.