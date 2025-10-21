The Downtown Public Library Hosts Local Authors Fair 2025 This Saturday

Join the Chattanooga Public Library for a celebration of local literary talent at the 2025 Local Authors Fair.

On Saturday, October 25, from 11 am to 3 pm, the Downtown Library will be filled with a diverse group of talented authors from the community.

There will be author readings outside on the Library’s plaza, a DIY bookmarks craft on the 1st Floor and a special reception and reading for the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild’s latest anthology, RidgeCut.

For literary lovers, this is your chance to meet local writers, discover new stories and get books signed. Whether you are a fan of fiction, non-fiction, poetry or children's books, you are sure to find something to spark your interest.

Come support the vibrant literary scene in our city and connect with the people who bring our stories to life. The event is free and open to all ages.

In conjunction with the Local Authors Fair, Chattanooga Writers' Guild will have a reception and reading to celebrate the launch of their latest anthology, RidgeCut. Please join them in the 1st Floor Auditorium from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm.

In addition to member readings, the Guild will have periodic drawings for door prizes along with light refreshments. Attendees are welcome to come and go during the event, but you must be present to win a prize.

More information about the Chattanooga Public Library, other events, exhibits, locations, services and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.

More information about the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is available at chattanoogawritersguild.org.