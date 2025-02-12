Explore The History Of Segregation Through The Lens Of An Architect

The Chattanooga Public Library invites everyone to a free event featuring author and architect Jerel McCants at the Downtown Library on Thursday, February 20, 2025, from None to 1:00 pm.

This event will feature a presentation and talk about Architecture of Segregation: The Hierarchy of Spaces and Places, McCants’ new book, followed by a book signing.

Architecture of Segregation delves into the global history of segregation through the lens of an architect. This unique perspective comes from the author himself; Jerel McCants, a Chattanooga native, has traveled over 30 countries and worked with architectural and construction firms throughout the southeast.

Through an insightful exploration of the physical manifestations of societal divides, McCants examines how architects carefully design, plan and build places that either bring people together or drive them apart.

“Spaces and places have significantly more power and psychological influence than one might imagine. This book seeks to capture the ingenuity and mastery with which structures have been built through the lens of an architect who traveled around the world exploring the meaning behind the hierarchy of spaces and places,” McCants explains. “This work delves deep into the historical indigenous peoples of North America to the African diaspora through the Triangular Slave Trade, uncovering how architecture played a pivotal role in the subjugation of marginalized communities.”

This noontime program will be a great opportunity for anyone who works in or near downtown Chattanooga; over the lunch hour, McCants will give a presentation and discussion about his book, take questions and offer book signings for anyone who would like to purchase his book during the event.

The Library will also have copies available for checkout with a valid Chattanooga Public Library card.

To learn more about the Book Launch event, as well as other Library events, locations and hours, visit chattlibrary.org.