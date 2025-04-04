Get Your Local Poetry Fix During National Poetry Month With Rhyme N Chatt

Rhyme N Chatt is thrilled to bring these amazing events to the city in celebration of National Poetry Month! Mark your calendars for April 12: it’s Rhyme N Chatt Day.

They’ve got a full lineup of poetry, creativity, and community, and you won’t want to miss a moment. Come vibe with them.

The city celebrates Rhyme N Chatt with a weekend of poetry, music, and community Engagement April 11 and April 12.

The City of Chattanooga has officially proclaimed April 12 as Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Day, recognizing the nonprofit’s 25-year legacy of fostering poetry and artistic expression within the community.

To honor this milestone, Rhyme N Chatt is hosting a two-day celebration filled with engaging events, artistic performances, and an interactive poetry installation unveiling at Renaissance Park.

Poetry & Punchlines Open Mic honoring National Poetry Month, National Humor Month & Rhyme N Chatt Day

Friday, April 11 | 7:30 PM

Redbud Event Space (2314 E 13th St, Chattanooga, TN 37404)

$10 Admission at the Door

Kick off the Rhyme N Chatt Day weekend with an interactive open mic blending poetry and humor in honor of National Poetry Month and National Humor Month. The night begins with an open mic with event host, 6One, followed by featured poets: Kate Landers & Kelly Watts Williams and special guest, GeminiFox (Tampa, FL) with DJ C-Grimey laying down vibes for the night! Expect great interaction between poets and audience which is the unique quality of all Rhyme N Chatt events. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Ekphrastic Writing Workshop featuring Spoken Word Artist, Gemini Fox (Tampa, FL)

Saturday, April 12 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Downtown Chattanooga Public Library (1001 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402)

Led by Gemini Fox, this all-ages, all-experience-levels workshop explores the art of ekphrastic poetry—writing inspired by visual art. $10 donation appreciated.

TITLE: “Do All Caterpillars Become Butterflies”

What type writer are you? Often we have developed our conclusions on what constitutes a good poet from academia or poets whose message we connect with. Come discover what type of caterpillar you are and where your uniqueness can take you.

Literary Lair Poetry Open Mic and Creative Writing Session

Saturday, April 12 | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Downtown Chattanooga Public Library (1001 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402)

Hosted by Ian Seaton (Write & Chatt) and The Poetic Diva (Rhyme N Chatt), this interactive open mic event invites poets and storytellers to share their work in an intimate, creative and supportive setting.

Poetry Pathway at Renaissance Park Unveiling

Saturday, April 12 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Renaissance Park (133 River St, Chattanooga, TN 37405)

Join us for the launch of Rhyme N Chatt’s Poetry Pathway, an interactive poetry installation presented in partnership with the City of Chattanooga’s Office of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy and the support of the Lyndhurst Foundation.

This innovative project features QR-coded signage along the park’s walking paths, allowing visitors to experience poetry written by local poets inspired by the surrounding landscape. At the unveiling, attendees will walk the Poetry Pathway and featured poets will perform their pieces live, accompanied by live music from local musicians. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit their own poetry for future installations.

A perfect activity for families, groups, couples, and individuals, Poetry Pathways invites everyone to engage with the beauty of words and nature in a new and dynamic way.

Poets featured in this installation are:

Drexel White

Kelly Watts Williams

Marsha Mills

Mama T

Cynthia Robinson-Young

Laura Brown

Gwendolyn Hamilton

Neelanjan Patri

Jacquelyn Atkerson

Vander

Kelly “Stormy Poet” Williams

N’nako Kande”

Poetry & Jazz Wind Down featuring Frank B., Swayyvo and spoken word artist, Gemini Fox (Tampa, FL)