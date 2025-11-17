The In-Town Gallery Celebrates The Art Of Words This Saturday Afternoon

The Northshore's In-Town Gallery is hosting "The Art of Words", a book signing by the authors of In-Town. All of their members are creative, and some work with words as well as visual art.

The authors will be on hand at a reception on Saturday, November 22nd to meet, greet, and sign the books you purchase. Their books will be for sale through the remainder of the year.

Miki Boni’s Figments is filled with delight. Her expressionistic tiny tales and paintings burst with energy, joy, humor, and mystery. Readers are challenged to complete these rich, unfinished stories for themselves.

Rick Sanders offers three novels.

The Walking Bridge--Trevor Gray is a loner who sees his doppelganger, Brad (a man who looks exactly like him), on the walking bridge. Brad goes missing, and strange forces make it evident the characters don't have as much control of their lives as they think.

Strange Times in Yeehaw Junction--A tale featuring a bizarre journey across Florida born of unforeseen circumstances and questionable decisions, four hunters on a maniacal quest to bag the elusive Jackalope, and ending when each finds a woman to love.

The Darkest Place--Charlie meanders through his days alone, coveting the booze, a stark reminder of his failings. He has Jennie--but she is dead. He longs to bring her back from The Void.

Ashley Delaney’s children’s book, What To Do With Unhappiness, is a heart-centered story that helps children explore and release big emotions through gentle language and colorful metaphors, delighting kids and the adults who love them.

Robert Roth says, “I was a naïve Jewish kid from Miami Beach, plunked down as a freshman at the University of Georgia, where I fell in love with and married a slightly unbalanced gentile girl. The rocks in my head fit the holes in hers for 50 years. Bagels To Biscuits - A Memoir is our story.”

James Craig Tucker’s An Uncertain Peace is a mystery set in Atlanta immediately after the Civil War has ravaged the city. It is a story of crime, conflicting motives, and uncertain loyalties as a rich cast of characters navigates a treacherous path in a time of uncertain peace.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.