Author James Tucker Hosts "An Uncertain Peace" Book Launch At In-Town Gallery

James Craig Tucker announces the launch of his new historical mystery, An Uncertain Peace.
Join him for wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a sample reading from the novel, followed by a Q&A. The event is free and open to the public.
Set in 1866, An Uncertain Peace takes place in a time when the guns have fallen silent, but the struggles for many continue. Federal authorities, suspicious of Southern intentions, control Civil War-ravaged Atlanta. Allan Ramsey, a former captain in Sherman’s Army, has returned to the city, a place where his past and future might intersect.
Writing for Atlanta’s leading newspaper, The Intelligencer, Ramsey functions as an informal liaison between the city’s leaders and the U.S. Army. A body turns up on the railroad tracks—an accident? Abigail Maynard arrives in Atlanta seeking her sister, enlisting Ramsey’s help in the search.
As additional crimes threaten the city, conflicting motives and uncertain loyalties drive the fate of Allan Ramsey, Abigail Maynard, and a rich cast of characters as each navigates a treacherous path in a time of uncertain peace.
James Craig Tucker is a writer and artist currently living in Sewanee, Tennessee. He moved there from Atlanta, where he worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A graduate of the University of Georgia, Athens, his studies focused on art and history.
An Uncertain Peace is his first novel.