Author James Tucker Hosts "An Uncertain Peace" Book Launch At In-Town Gallery

James Craig Tucker announces the launch of his new historical mystery, An Uncertain Peace.

Join him for wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a sample reading from the novel, followed by a Q&A. The event is free and open to the public.

Set in 1866, An Uncertain Peace takes place in a time when the guns have fallen silent, but the struggles for many continue. Federal authorities, suspicious of Southern intentions, control ​Civil War-ravaged Atlanta. Allan Ramsey, a former captain in Sherman’s Army, has returned to the city, a place where his past and future might intersect. ​

W​riting for Atlanta’s leading newspaper,​ The Intelligencer, Ramsey functions as an informal liaison between the city’s leaders and the U.S. Army. A body turns up on the railroad tracks—an accident?​ Abigail Maynard arrives in Atlanta seeking her sister​, enlisting Ramsey’s help in ​the search. ​

A​s additional crimes threaten the city, conflicting motives and uncertain loyalties drive the fate of Allan Ramsey, Abigail Maynard, and a rich cast of characters as each navigates a treacherous path in a time of uncertain peace.

James Craig Tucker is a writer and artist currently living in Sewanee, Tennessee. He moved there from Atlanta, where he worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A graduate of the University of Georgia, Athens, his studies focused on art and history.

An Uncertain Peace is his first novel.