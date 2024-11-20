John C. Mannone Is The Chattanooga Writer's Guild October Contest Winner

We are excited to announce the winner of the October 2024 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is John C. Mannone.

In what may be a first for our poetry contest, one poet swept the winning spots. His works, “Rite of Passage,” “Attrition,” and “Lakota Dance,” won the top three honors, respectively.

However, at the author’s request, we are sharing only his first- and second-place poems at this time.

Poet Finn Bille judged this month’s submissions with the theme “Indigenous.”

Rite of Passage

Fog settles over the river, gray in marginal light. Elms reach into sky’s dusk: La Noche de Brujas. As the Banshee cries, her moans echo from limestones cliffing across the water answering antiphonal wails. A gilded casket pushes through water, edges the stillness. Down river, its wake parts the shadowed crests between the dying light of sinking sun and rising spirit of the dead—Día de los Muertos. The burial canoe cradles the Michoacán king. His hair, silver-braided with silk knotting strands, glistens like the crow’s wings in full midnight moon. His body, draped with beaver and wolf, is half-hidden in their softness. Through the mist, he drifts toward the river’s fork. Will he slip-by the Stygian branch? Will his quiet prayers pay? Will tribal chants—elegiac, sibilant—quell the keeper of hell? Witch’s harsh whispers wash over the righteous king. The guardian has been paid in full with the stench of Pizarro’s blood.

Attrition

The Appalachian sun pulls itself up over steamy Chilhowee peaks, tinting sky persimmon and cyan. And the Tanasi threading through the valley catches a glance of light that platinums the surface its depths still in solemn indigo— the dammed Tennessee drowns the graves of the Cherokee and Yuchi. Hemlock and pine with maple and oak sentinel the banks and escarpments, trees shedding tears, the shimmer of xanthophyll and carotene. The spirit of their creator embodies all of nature, so when the mountains crumble to sand, and waters disappear as mist, and the sky grows pale before the darkness and the light of stars twinkles out, they'll all return their substance to the spirit in their time. And each of us in our time, all our flesh and bones, must return to dust our spirit joining the breath from whence it came.

John C. Mannone has poems in Windhover, North Dakota Quarterly, Poetry South, Baltimore Review, and others. He won the Dwarf Stars Award (2020); was awarded a Horror Writers Association Scholarship (2017) and a Jean Ritchie Fellowship (2017) in Appalachian literature; and served as the celebrity judge for the National Federation of State Poetry Societies (2018). He has five full-length collections, the latest, Dark Wind, Dark Water, a novella-length horror fiction collection, is forthcoming from Mind’s Eye Publishing. He edits poetry for Abyss & Apex and Silver Blade. He’s a professor of physics who recently taught mathematics and creative writing in a Tennessee magnet high school.

