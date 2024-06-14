Library’s Summer Reading Program Revs Up With CARTA And The YMCA

Chattanooga Public Library’s Make.Play.Read.Learn. summer reading program has entertained and educated thousands of kids for nearly a decade with games, prizes and parties for ages 0-18.

This year, however, the Library is offering brand new incentives for local youth thanks to new partnerships with CARTA and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.

On June 1, the Library kicked off this summer’s MPRL program with CARTA Read & Ride cards. In its first week, over 1,500 kids signed up for MPRL, read over 80,000 minutes and used their CARTA Read & Ride cards over 400 times.

Another beneficial part of MPRL this year comes from a new partnership with the YMCA. Free 2-day family passes are also available to kids who sign up for MPRL, and over 400 have been claimed to date. Thanks to the YMCA, these passes are still available to all summer learning participants ages 0-18.

Youth and adults alike who have not signed up for MPRL can still do so by visiting a library location or through Beanstack, the Library’s official reading challenge app for all Android and Apple devices. To learn more, visit chattlibrary.org/mprl.

Read & Ride cards and YMCA passes can be picked up in person at any library location. The cards cover all bus rides from June 1 - July 31, 2024 for either one youth rider aged 12-18 or one rider aged 5-11 plus an accompanying adult. YMCA family passes cover admission for an entire household, and they require all youth to be accompanied by at least one adult 18 and older with a valid photo ID.

The Library will also be hosting an MPRL finale party on Saturday, July 20, at Finley Stadium, thanks to another partnership with W. Max Finley Stadium. All ages are welcome to attend, and prizes for summer reading milestones will also be given out to both adult and youth participants in this year’s MPRL challenge.

To learn more about MPRL, the Read & Ride card, and other library events and services, visit chattlibrary.org.

CARTA provides transportation throughout the City of Chattanooga. More information about CARTA’s routes, schedules, and services can be found at gocarta.org.

YMCA of Metro Chattanooga’s location, hours, programs and more can be found at ymcachattanooga.org.