Library Hosts Comedian Tiffany Haddish For Storytime This Saturday

The Chattanooga Public Library is thrilled to announce a special storytime set for this Saturday, March 15, with comedian, actress and bestselling author Tiffany Haddish.

Haddish will be reading from her children’s book Layla, The Last Black Unicorn, a funny, heartwarming story about self-esteem and self-acceptance. Later that evening, Haddish will perform at the Walker Theatre, as part of her Funny and Fearless Tour.

Haddish, an Emmy, Grammy and NAACP Image Award winner, is known for her roles in blockbuster films and sitcoms.

Inspired by her experience growing up in foster care, Haddish released Layla, The Last Black Unicorn, which features a lovable but awkward unicorn who learns that what makes her different is also what makes her special.

Storytime with Tiffany Haddish will take place at the Downtown Library, in the children’s area on the 2nd Floor, starting at 3 pm. All ages are invited to join, and the Library will admit attendees until capacity is reached.

Haddish also founded the She Ready Foundation, which advocates for children in the foster care system. To learn more about Haddish’s She Ready Foundation, visit shereadyfoundation.org.

To check out a copy of Layla, The Last Black Unicorn or Haddish’s other titles, visit the library’s website at chattlibrary.org.

The Library will also be hosting an event later in the evening on March 15 with renowned poet and author Ishmael Reed. More information about this event can be found at chattlibrary.org/culture-on-4-presents-literary-icon-ishmael-reed-in-chattanooga/.