Library's Read & Ride Bus Pass Program Extended To The End Of 2024

The Chattanooga Public Library and the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority are proud to announce that the Read & Ride program has been extended through December 31, 2024.

Thanks to the popularity of the pilot program this summer, both the Library and CARTA will continue to offer free bus passes to K-12 students when they sign up for the Library’s fall reading challenge.

The Read & Ride pilot program launched June 1, 2024, as a new incentive for students who participate in the Library’s summer reading program, Make.Play.Read.Learn.

From June 1 - July 31, 2024, 2,166 K-12 students signed up for the MPRL reading challenge, and 677 of those students also picked up Read & Ride bus passes.

As of July 26, 2024, CARTA had over 2,800 student bus rides since June 1, and the Library logged over 431,000 minutes read by students!

“Everyday this summer, we’ve seen students use CARTA to visit our library branches,” said Dr. Lyn Hunter, the Library’s Youth Services Supervisor. “Even my kids are using Read & Ride! As both a librarian and a mom, I can say it’s been an incredible experience. CARTA gives these kids autonomy while still providing a safe mode of transportation, but that’s not all. They’re also supporting parents and caregivers who may not have the availability or means to get their kids around to all the great programs in Chattanooga.”

The Read & Ride bus passes are available at any library location now through the end of the year. To get a card, students or their caregivers just need to register for the Read & Ride reading challenge at a library location, through the Beanstack app or at chattlibrary.beanstack.org. Passes for K - 5th graders will continue to cover the fare for an accompanying adult.

CARTA provides transportation throughout the City of Chattanooga. More information about CARTA’s routes, schedules, and services can be found at gocarta.org.

For more information about the Library, including programs, events and locations, visit chattlibrary.org.