Local Artists And Zinesters Gather For The Library's Ninth Annual Zine Fest

The Chattanooga Public Library will host the ninth annual Zine Fest on Saturday, May 30.

The fourth floor of the Downtown Library will transform into a vibrant showcase of local and regional artists, writers, and zinesters sharing independently published work and creative expression.

The free, all ages event celebrates independent publishing, creativity and community.

A zine (pronounced ZEEN) is a self-published, magazine-style booklet that can include short stories, nonfiction prose, poetry, artwork, found objects or any other type of creative material an author wants to communicate in print. Zines have long provided a platform for personal expression outside mainstream publishing.

Zine Fest was first held in 2014 to celebrate the debut of the 4th Floor Makerspace’s Zine Library, a special collection dedicated to connecting artists, writers, and readers through independent publishing.

This year, Chattanooga Public Library has partnered with Stove Works, a Chattanooga contemporary art space whose mission is to provide opportunities to learn through dialogue and creative exchange with others. Stove Works will host screenprinting activities throughout the day.

“Zine Fest is a staple of our library community as it brings creativity, learning, and fun for everyone,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “This event is truly zine-sational.”

More than 40 vendors will participate in this year’s event, offering handmade publications, artwork, prints and other independently created work. The event will be split across the Fourth Floor: the Event Space will host the Zinester Vendor Market, while the Makerspace will feature all the hands-on programming, including a Zinester Artshow and Readings by Zine Authors. The full day of hands-on workshops includes: fiber zines, paper making, basic book binding, print and stamp making, photo copier collages, and tiny zines.

Zine Fest will take place from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the Fourth Floor of the Downtown Library. Admission is free and open to all ages.

For more information about Zine Fest 9 visit chattlibrary.org/event/zinefest-2026/.

Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.