Local Author Finn Bille Lands Four Poems In Appalachian Writers Anthology

Chattanooga author Finn Bille recently received the honor of having four poems included in the Anthology of Appalachian Writers, published by Shepherd University of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and the West Virginia Center for the Book.

Works by other Chattanooga authors have appeared in this annual publication, and this is Finn’s second year to have poems published there.

According to the official website, “The Anthology of Appalachian Writers is a publication that encourages a long-established tradition of storytelling, love of language, and creative expression associated broadly with the region of Appalachia. Though the principal mission of the Anthology is to provide a venue for publication of new writers, it also provides a collection of literature, photography, and scholarship that contributes to an understanding and appreciation for the region and includes many of the premier writers of the region.”

The guidelines further state that submissions should relate in some respect to the work of the current Appalachian Heritage Writer in Residence. The seventeenth edition of the Anthology of Appalachian Writers features works by the Appalachian Writer in Residence, Mark Harshman, teacher and Poet Laureate of West Virginia.

Finn's poetry shows a connection to the earth and the trajectory of birth, life, and death. These are also common themes in Harshman's work.

A few lines from “My Ashes” reveal the depth and scope of Finn’s poetic style.

Let rain guide remnant particles of me to soil, to feed unseen mycelia that bloom next spring as chanterelles.

The Anthology's editors selected four of Finn's poems:

Ballast

Magpie and Mallard

Farewell

My Ashes

Finn is a Chattanoogan by choice, having emigrated from Denmark and studied in the United States. He received a master's degree and Ph.D. in English at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

Finn attended High School in Copenhagen, the University of Copenhagen, and Pepperdine University. He served in the Royal Danish Navy. Finn lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with Jeanne, his wife of many years.

Finn Bille has published four books. Rights of the Earth, Waking Dreams, and The King’s Coin are free downloads on Finn’s website. A review of The King’s Coin appeared in the Chattanooga Pulse. Paperback copies are available from Chattanooga bookstores and the author.

In an interview with WUTC radio, Finn discussed his book Fire Poems. The recording appears online.

Finn has also collaborated with the Chattanooga author and photographer. Richard Dube. They produced a photographic and poetic travelogue of Ireland and a forthcoming book on Hawaii.