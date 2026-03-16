National Ambassador For Young People’s Literature Mac Barnett To Visit Library

National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Mac Barnett will visit Chattanooga Public Library’s downtown branch on April 9th as part of his nationwide tour engaging readers through his initiative, Behold, The Picture Book! Let’s Celebrate Stories We Can Feel, Hear, and See.

During his visit, Barnett will share his passion for picture books and invite children and adults alike to join him in celebrating what’s vibrant, joyful and inspiring about this quintessential – and highly participatory – American art form.

Barnett will showcase the deeply impactful ways picture books blend words and illustrations, and even the turning of a page, to create a uniquely powerful reading experience.

Barnett will visit Chattanooga Public Library’s downtown branch (1001 Broad Street) on Thursday, April 9th at 5:30 pm. The event will be free and open to the public. Register for the event on CPL’s website.

“Picture books are a beautiful, sophisticated and vibrant art form, the source of some of the most profound reading experiences in children’s (and adults’) lives,” said Barnett. “What excites me is the living, thinking, feeling kid who exists right now and needs a good story. Magic is what happens at that moment in childhood.”

In partnership with the Library of Congress and Every Child a Reader, the National Ambassador is an advocate for reading across the country. Learn more about the National Ambassador and his campaign, Behold! The Picture Book: guides.loc.gov/mac-barnett and everychildareader.net/ambassador/.

"Picture books are where a lifelong love of reading begins, and we’re beyond booked with excitement to welcome Mac Barnett to the Chattanooga Public Library,” said Will O'Hearn, Library Executive Director. “Being chosen as one of just five cities nationwide makes this a true storybook moment for our community.”

For more information, visit chattlibrary.org or call (423) 643-7730.