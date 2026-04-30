New Book Explores Rock City's Legendary Barn Advertising Campaign

Rock City will welcome author Judith Hill Garrison for a book signing celebrating the release of “See Rock City Barns,” a new book exploring the iconic barn advertisements that drew visitors nationwide to Chattanooga and helped make Rock City a household name.

Garrison will meet guests and sign copies of her book from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 10 at the Gardens Gateway gift shop inside Rock City. Admission is required for entrance.

“See Rock City Barns” is the result of years of archival research and extensive travel throughout the South and beyond, rediscovering and documenting these historic structures.

Within its pages, Garrison chronicles the evolution of the ingenious marketing idea from its inception in the 1930s to its heyday, when 900 painted barns stood along roadsides as far away as Michigan, Texas and Florida.

“We are honored to curate this slice of Americana,” said Garrison. While only remnants of the original barns remain today, the book captures the joy and nostalgia of spotting the barns along America’s backroads and highlights Rock City’s efforts to restore several of the original structures.

Judith Garrison is a travel writer who works alongside her husband, Len, a photojournalist. The couple own a photography studio in Hayesville, North Carolina, and publish their adventures in Seeing Southern Travel Magazine and other national and international outlets. Their goal is to inspire readers of all ages to explore local and far-away destinations.

“See Rock City Barns” is available for purchase at the Rock City giftshop both online and in person. A copy is also available to borrow from the Chattanooga Library Downtown Branch.

To learn more about the book signing visit: https://www.seerockcity.com/2026/04/21/see-rock-city-barns-author-judith-hill-garrison-to-host-book-signing-at-rock-city/