New Chattanooga Cookbook Blends A Love For Food With The Love For Poetry

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization is thrilled to announce the release of their 2025 annual anthology.

This year they’ve published a poetic cookbook that does more than tantalize your taste buds—it invites you into a world where food meets poetry, and where every poem and interactive writing prompt is food-related.

The organization will celebrate with a book signing as part of their annual yearend celebration on Sunday, December 7 at 4 p.m. in The Junction Community Room, located at 1375 Broad Street above Food City.

In addition to the book signing, there will be a short awards program followed by the presentation of the 2026 leadership team. Refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend this event; however, this is a fundraiser and donations are appreciated to support their ongoing community outreach and literacy programs.

For over two decades, Rhyme N Chatt has created safe, inclusive spaces where voices are heard and lives are changed through the power of poetry. Now, they extend that vision to the kitchen, inviting food lovers and poetry enthusiasts alike to cook with them and support their cause.

“In this cookbook, every dish is a story, and every image is a piece of art,” says Executive Director Marsha Mills. “By purchasing this book, you’re helping us continue our journey of Becoming, Building, and Bridging—one delicious meal at a time.”

The cookbook is available for purchase on their website and through select local partners. All proceeds go directly to supporting their community programs and interactive poetry events.

For more information, visit www.rhymenchatt.org.