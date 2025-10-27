New York Times Bestselling Author Alix Harrow Coming To Chattanooga

The Book & Cover is delighted to present, in partnership with Girls Preparatory School, “An Evening with Author Alix Harrow,” a special event featuring award-winning author Alix E. Harrow speaking about her newest novel, The Everlasting.

The event will take place on November 4, 2025 at 7:00 pm in Girls Preparatory School’s Frierson Theater, located at 205 Island Avenue in Chattanooga.

Join readers and neighbors for an evening of conversation, connection, and curiosity as Harrow engages in conversation with The Book & Cover co-owner and bookseller Sarah Jackson, an audience Q&A, and a book signing.

Harrow’s newest novel, The Everlasting, publishes October 28th and has already received starred reviews in Publisher’s Weekly, Library Journal, and Booklist.

The story follows scholastic historian Owen Mallory and mythical knight Sir Una Everlasting in a time-traveling epic which examines fealty, love, and the inextricable binds between people and institutions.

Harrow’s previous novels include The Once and Future Witches and Starling House.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on The Book & Cover’s website. Tickets including just a seat are $10 and tickets which include a deluxe, sprayed-edge edition of The Everlasting which readers collect at the event are $40.

Harrow will sign books at the conclusion of the event.