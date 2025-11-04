No More Late Fees: The Chattanooga Public Library Launches Fine Free Campaign

The Chattanooga Public Library (CPL) is thrilled to announce its biggest news yet: no more late fines!

Thanks to the support of the City of Chattanooga and the Library Board of Directors, CPL is no longer charging late fines for the majority of library materials. Plus, previously charged late fines have been removed from all library accounts.

CPL has redefined what public libraries mean in the U.S. for over 10 years with innovative and unique offerings, including the 4th Floor Makerspace, Recording Studio, vast number of partnerships, and Read & Ride CARTA passes.

Now, CPL is joining the growing number of libraries in the U.S. by eliminating fines on overdue library materials. With its new campaign - Your Library. Read. De-Fined. - CPL is turning the word “redefine” into a call to action: check out books from your library, and read without the worry of overdue fines.

“In many ways, we are catching up with the fine-free trend,” said Library Executive Director Will O’Hearn. “Research has shown for years that eliminating overdue fines does not negatively impact libraries. In fact, libraries who go fine free see an increase in library users, checkouts and the number of materials returned. And as for the loss in revenue from fines, we have the Chattanooga Public Library Foundation to help us raise additional funds, and that’s mighty fine to me!”

CPL is also offering Fine Forgiveness now through June 30, 2026. Anyone who has unreturned, overdue library materials at home can bring them back to have their accounts wiped clean of fines or lost item fees, regardless of condition.

Library customers will still receive overdue notices but will no longer be charged a daily fine after the return date has passed. There will still be a replacement cost charged for lost items or items not returned or renewed in 45 days, but the cost will be waived if the items is returned within 365 days from the original due date.

There are a few exceptions: due to the limited availability of some non-book items, a $1/day overdue fine will still apply to a number of Beyond Books collections, including the Adventure Library, Family Passes, Library Telescopes, the Tool Library and the Toy Library.

More information about the Chattanooga Public Library, including events, exhibits, locations, services and more, can be found at chattlibrary.org.