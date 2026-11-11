Read And Enjoy The Chattanooga Writers' Guild October Poetry Contest Winners

The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is excited to announce the winners of the October Poetry Contest.

This month’s theme was “Fright.” The First-Place prize goes to Amy House with the submission “What Really Scares Me.” Honors for second place go to Cynthia Robinson Young for her entry “Pacific Northwest Ghost Story.”

Thanks to all who participated and special thanks to their talented Poetry Judge, Ray Zimmerman.

First Place: Amy House

what really scares me

I’ve never seen a haunted house I love black cats, they’re sleek and smooth a horror film just makes me laugh no superstition bothers me There is one thing that frightens me disintegration of the mind the brainless fog that fills my head the cotton candy matter melts I’ve lost my words, they slip away my memory fails, the thoughts betray it’s harder now to comprehend the books I read, the speech I hear My looks will fade, I’m not concerned my fortune isn’t in my face my intellect is my conceit my pride, real substance, self-belief

Amy is a native of northwest Georgia and has lived in Chattanooga from time to time. Her husband is a scientist and she has an adorable tabby cat named Laci.

Second Place: Cynthia Robinson Young

Pacific Northwest Ghost Story

I didn’t know what followed me to Portland or if it was there waiting in the middle of the Witching hour. I felt the pressure of a body sinking down on to the side of the hotel bed, resting in the C curve of my legs, knowing how I habitually lay in deep slumber. Why would a ghost follow me from Tennessee, be waiting in Oregon to haunt me while I was trying hard to sleep in an unfamiliar bed? I could feel eyes on me, watching me, even though I squeezed my eyes tight, frightened, imagining what I might see. Is there no way to escape these ghosts who won’t rest until the sins of oppression and colonialism, and of not being seen as partners in creation, made in the image of God, has been atoned for? What hasn’t followed me might already here- the Multnomah Indigenous of Portland, their bodies abandoned by malaria in 1830, their spirits left untethered, their ghosts still angry, or maybe just lonely, waiting for a kindred spirit who shares their American nightmare, and seeks my compassion, my lamentation for our shared history and just wants to lay their burden downbeside me for just this night, while I sleep.

Cynthia Robinson Young is a poet and writer. Her poetry, essays, and short stories have appeared in journals and magazines including The Writer’s Chronicle, Cutleaf, and Salvation South. she believes she writes her best in the South because that’s where most of the stories are hiding. Cynthia is currently a Fellow of the Cypress Writing Workshop, and is the author of the chapbooks, Migration (2018) and Reflections of a Feral Mother (2025) and her first full collection, She Named Me After the Moon, (forthcoming from Kelsay Books). Learn more about Cynthia at www.cynthiarobinsonyoung.com

The Monthly Contests rotate through a pattern of Poetry, Fiction, and Creative Nonfiction throughout the year, with a new theme each month.

Go to chattanoogawritersguild.org and scroll down to "Latest News" to view the genre and theme for each month.

This contest is free to enter for members of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild. To become a member, click HERE.