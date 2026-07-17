Read The Chattanooga Writers' Guild June “Announcements” Contest Winners

The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is excited to announce the winners of the June Nonfiction Contest.

This month’s theme was “Announcements.”

The First-Place prize goes to John Mannone with the submission “The Quiet Announcement of Light.”

Honors for second place go to Thomas Kimball for his entry “The Airport Announcement.”

Thanks to all who participated and special thanks to our talented Nonfiction Judge, Sherry Poff!

First Place: John Mannone

The Quiet Announcement of Light

She came in through the bathroom window. I stand in front of the mirror singing a song out of tune as I razor a two-day sandpaper-growth. Maybe today’s smooth face will catch a glint of hope. I stop the song still playing in my mind and think out loud, “Sometimes I wish I knew the plans you have for me. Those plans meant to prosper me and not harm me!” I wince. Dab the cut, and its thin red river, with a piece of tissue. “Sure.” My sarcasm leads to another laceration. I yell out, “Damn it! The crappy lighting in this dump sucks. Light bulb burned out. Fixture unfixable. So much for recommended contractors! And this battery-powered camping light just doesn’t cut it.”

From the corner of my eye, a shadow skulks by the bathroom window, then a soft voice. I turn, but there’s no one there. Only my shadow. The shower warms up, and a whisper mixes with the splashing water. I hear my name grow out of that static.

“Who’s there?” I blare out. “I must be imagining things. Stress. Too damn much stress.”

This time the voice is louder, more assertive, a bit sardonic. “I have plans for you.”

“What?” I must be imagining.

The voice amplifies, the strange shadow in the corner shifts, and mimics the song in my head, “Don’t you need anybody? Try a little help from my friends.”

“What the…” I rub my eyes; strain to see.

The entity articulates, “I said, I have plans for you, not like what you read in the S…s…sa…cred Book, which is a lie. Regardless of what Jeremiah says, He doesn’t have any good plans for you. Just look around your house and all your dashed dreams; look at your failed relationships, and your many fears, especially the one about dying a lonely old man.” The shadow quivers in the cool bluish half-light. “Come with me and I will give you rest!”

“Sure you will, just like the brambles can give shade! I know who you are.”

“I am your new hope, your future.”

“Nonsense. Get the hell out of here!”

“But you need me.” The apparition begs.

“What I need is a little help from my friend! And you know who I’m talking about.”

Mysteriously, the light in the room intensifies, and the moldy little bathroom fills with light, a warm sunshine-yellow light causing the dark shadow plaguing me to disappear. “I hear a familiar, small still voice inside me.” It’s from the one who made me, the one who has given me many gifts. Gifts meant for good— for me and for those around me. I drop to the floor, bawl like a baby crying for his mother before I can utter anything intelligible. When I get a full breath, I speak, the words stammer out, jagged with the tears, but my heart starts to fill with light. I stand tall and then slip into the shower and wash myself clean… not a speck of darkness left.

Allusions: “She Came Through the Bathroom Window” and “With a Little Help from My Friends” by Joe Cocker; Jeremiah 29:11; Judges 9:15; 1Kings 19:12