Reading In The Park Brings Community, Culture, And Stories To Life In Chattanooga

RISE Chattanooga, in partnership with the Chattanooga Public Library, ArtsBuild, The Book and Cover, the City of Chattanooga Department of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy and the City of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, invites the public to Reading in the Park, a vibrant celebration of books, culture, and community taking place Thursday, July 31, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM at Coolidge Park in the Walker Pavilion.

This free event brings together families, book lovers, and community of all ages to enjoy live music, cultural storytelling, free book giveaways, and engaging activities that promote literacy and connection. As an added bonus, the historic Coolidge Park carousel will be free to ride throughout the duration of the event, making it a truly magical experience for children and families.

A major highlight of the day will be a special guest appearance by LaDarrion Williams, a trailblazing screenwriter and New York Times bestselling author of Blood at the Root. His inspiring journey—from launching a viral short film to securing a three-book deal and an upcoming film adaptation—has captivated audiences nationwide. Williams will deliver a keynote talk at 4:00 PM, followed by a meet-and-greet.

“LaDarrion’s story is a testament to the power of imagination, representation, and persistence,” says Shane Morrow, Executive Director of RISE Chattanooga. “We’re honored to welcome him to Chattanooga to help inspire the next generation of storytellers.”

Event highlights include:

Keynote talk and meet-and-greet with LaDarrion Williams

Conversation with locally diverse authors

Free carousel rides during event hours

Mobile Library and book giveaways

Youth and family literacy activities

Reading in the Park is part of Reading in Color, a RISE Chattanooga initiative aimed at increasing access to diverse literature and celebrating Black and Brown voices in storytelling.

For more information, click onto following link Reading in The Park featuring NYT Bestselling author of Blood at The Root, LaDarrion Williams.