Red Bank Residents Can Now Get Free Chattanooga Public Library Cards

The City of Red Bank and the Chattanooga Public Library are thrilled to announce the return of the Red Bank Resident Library Card program for 2025-2026.

With new funding approved by the Red Bank City Commission, eligible Red Bank residents can visit any of CPL’s five locations to register for or renew a full-access library card at no cost to them.

The Red Bank Resident Library Card program launched in September 2024, which provided 175 CPL library cards at no cost to Red Bank residents. The program was instantly a success, with all available cards being claimed quickly. Thanks to funding from the Commission, the program is back again this year with another 200 full-access library cards.

“Libraries have always been near and dear to my heart, and it turns out that our community feels the same,” said Stefanie Dalton, Red Bank’s Mayor. “Back in 1963, the City of Red Bank commissioned design plans for our own public library but, sadly, this plan never came to fruition. So, to be able to finally start our library card program last year and to be able to expand it this year has been such a joy. Having access to the Chattanooga Public Library’s abundance of books, programming for children and adults, tools, family passes to local attractions, notary and passport services, a recording studio, and (my personal favorite) the 4th Floor Makerspace is incredible for our community. We are so excited to continue growing our partnership with CPL!”

“We are so grateful to the City of Red Bank for their continued support of this program,” said Will O’Hearn, CPL’s Executive Director. “Library access can be life changing for a lot of folks. Whether they are enjoying access to thousands of books or our Beyond Books collections like tools and family passes, families can do so much with a library card. So come check us out, Red Bank!”

Red Bank residents interested in registering for or renewing a library card can visit any CPL location with a valid form of identification and proof of residency. Cards are available on a first come, first serve basis, limited to one per household. Residents with children enrolled in a Hamilton County School are asked to take advantage of the Hamilton County Department of Education (HCDE) library card program that provides a no cost CPL card through school libraries.

For more information and questions, please contact your preferred CPL location or call 423-643-7700. Information about CPL events, programs, services, and more can be found on the library website at chattlibrary.org.

For more information about the City of Red Bank, Community Development, and more, visit their website at www.redbanktn.gov.