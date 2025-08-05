Retro Robot Warriors Return: Chattanooga Creator Revives ‘Morphodroids’ Comic

Inspired by the transforming icons of the 1980s like Transformers and GoBots, Chattanooga-area comic creator Keith Finch is set to reignite the nostalgia with the official return of Morphodroids.

Originally a mid-80s toy line, Finch’s new officially licensed deluxe comic series is bringing the brand back—with more myth, mystery, and mechanical magic than ever before.

Launching on Kickstarter September 3, 2025, the new series titled Morphodroids #1 Deluxe Edition brings together a team of over 20 artists from around the globe to reboot the forgotten robotic warriors.

Epic Mythology, Global Artistry

The 96-page deluxe edition isn’t just a tribute—it’s a full-blown reinvention.

Woven with threads of government coverups, ancient alien mysteries, and adventurous childhood heroes, the story blends the intrigue of X-Files, the heart of Stranger Things, and the robotic drama of Transformers.

Crafted by Finch and a stellar team of 20+ artists from around the world, the project promises dazzling visuals and a rich mythology.

Join The Reboot

Fans can get early updates and join the movement by clicking “Notify Me On Launch” at the campaign page: Kickstarter: Morphodroids #1 Deluxe Edition

Don’t miss the chance to support a local creator and join the reboot of a cult-favorite universe!