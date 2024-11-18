Rhyme N Chatt Celebrates 25 Years Of Poetry With A New Anthology

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization is thrilled to celebrate their 25th anniversary this year with a commemorative poetry anthology that honors their 25-year history in the community through poetry, pictures and testimonials.

Founder Vincent Phipps says, “It is an honor to see the 25-year evolution of how a vision can still have a positive poetic impact on our Chattanooga community as the world’s first interactive poetry group that embraces creativity, discussion and poetic expression.”

Longtime president and executive director, Marsha Davis, states, “I have always had a strong belief in the healing power of writing and being able to share your poetry in a safe space. It was after the pandemic that I realized that I needed to do the work to give this organization back to the community so it could outlive me. There are too many people out here who need the services that we provide.” It was in 2021 that Rhyme N Chatt became an official nonprofit organization.

"It's incredible to think about the impact that Rhyme N Chatt has had on our community over the past 25 years," said Marsha. "There are many creatives who have found their voice, cultivated their craft, and made lifelong connections through their involvement with Rhyme N Chatt. This anniversary celebration is a testament to the passion and dedication expressed over the years to change lives one rhyme at a time."

Rhyme N Chatt is Chattanooga’s only nonprofit poetry organization. They have fostered a safe and supportive atmosphere for the sharing and discussion of poetry and spoken word for all ages, abilities and backgrounds throughout the community since 1999. They played a pivotal role in nurturing local talent and providing platforms for poets to hone their craft and express their creativity. They accomplish this through interactive open mic poetry events, workshops, and community outreach programs, enriching the cultural fabric of Chattanooga.

Rhyme N Chatt continues to inspire and empower individuals through the art of poetry, encouraging self-expression, and fostering understanding among diverse groups. The organization remains committed to “changing lives one rhyme at a time” by promoting literacy, creativity, social engagement, and healing through the arts. Within the past year, they have partnered with nonprofit organizations including the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts and Ideas, Chattanooga Writers Guild, WTCI-Educate, So Lit, Hip Hop

Chattanooga, Chattanooga Public Library, Orange Grove Center, MFA Foundation, RISE Chattanooga, Love’s Arm, Hart Gallery, Thistle & Mud Earth School, and Southern Exposure including Hamilton County Schools and area community centers.

As Rhyme N Chatt embarks on its next chapter, the organization looks forward to expanding its outreach programs, collaborating with more local nonprofits, schools and community organizations, and creating more opportunities for poets and spoken word artists to shine by putting poetry where it isn’t. The 25th anniversary celebration marks a significant milestone, but Rhyme N Chatt's journey of empowering voices and building connections in Chattanooga is far from over.

Visit their website at www.RhymeNChatt.org to -order copies of their commemorative anthology and for information on becoming a member.