Rhyme N Chatt Presents Annual "Love Groove" Valentine’s Spoken Word Event

Make plans now for an evening out to celebrate the season of love through the sharing of poetry and spoken word, live music, dancing, dinner and an open mic where audience members can step up and share their creativity..

Featured poets include

Talor Iman

Kween’s Krown

Shaun & Marckita Wilkes

Mama T

Vander

Strawberry

PhenomInal C

Ti.B

Dezigner

Your ticket covers reserved seating (the best seats will sell first), a catered meal, an interactive open mic poetry/spoken word show with featured performers and the opportunity for audience members to step to the mic, live music, a dance floor and cash bar.

Get your tickets now at 2026 Love Groove Eventbrite. And due to the event's popularity, we recommend securing your tickets early to guarantee your spot at this unforgettable night of spoken word poetry and music.

Rhyme N Chatt is a nonprofit poetry organization based in Chattanooga that exists to provide safe platforms for the sharing and discussion of poetry where people are valued with the mantra, “we change lives one rhyme at a time.”

This is done through community interactive open mic events, poetry presentations, a monthly podcast called, “One Rhyme At A Time” writing workshops, author platforms and opportunities, large shows featuring live music and organization membership, which comes with a long list of benefits.

Rhyme N Chatt encourages self-expression in judgement-free zones cultivating a spirit of unity and understanding among diverse members of our community through poetry.