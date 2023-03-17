Richard Baush, Rick Bragg, Beverly Lowry Among Notable Roster of Authors Visiting Chattanooga

SoLit, formerly known as the Southern Lit Alliance, Chattanooga’s essential literary arts hub since 1952, will celebrate the fortieth year of its SouthWord Literary Festival, April 14-15 at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

“For decades, SouthWord was one of our regions’ most successful and prestigious arts and humanities events, and we are proud to return from the pandemic with one of our strongest and most diverse line-ups ever,” says SoLit Board Chairman Tim Mickel.

“Our mission is to deliver experiences that engage young people and adults in a life-long love of reading, writing and community conversation. Every single author we have curated as part of this year’s SouthWord lineup does that, and we are thrilled to bring them to Chattanooga – many for the first time.”

Over the course of two days, authors will speak about their current works individually, in an interview style with another author, or in panel discussions. Book signings will also take place on site.

The 2023 SouthWordLiterature Festival line-up includes:

Richard Bausch

Rick Bragg

Kimberly Brock

Clyde Edgerton

Silas House

Beverly Lowry

Maurice Carlos Ruffin

Alina Stefanescu

Dr. Han VanderHart

Juan Vidal

Daniel Wallace

Janelle Williams

More authors will be announced soon. One-day and two-day passes are limited, and are on sale now at solitchatt.org/2023southword.

Sponsors for the 2023 SouthWord Literature Festival include the Lyndhurst Foundation, Unum, the Book & Cover, and Burlaep Print and Press.

Begun by a grant from the Ford Foundation in 1952, SoLit, formerly known as the Southern Lit Alliance, delivers literary arts experiences that engage young people and adults in a life-long love of reading, writing, and community conversation.

SoLit shares stories that matter, serving over 5,000 adults and children each year through literature festivals, author visits, writing workshops, writing contests for children, and outreach to area jails and underserved communities.

For more information on their mission and programming, please visit solitchatt.org.