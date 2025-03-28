Ringgold Author, Entertainer Randall Franks Debuts Gripping Southern Crime Novella

Award-winning author, entertainer and actor Randall Franks, beloved as “Officer Randy Goode” from “In the Heat of the Night,” launches his 12th book, Southern Crossing: Ithaca’s Legacy—his second fictional work following 2016’s A Badge or an Old Guitar: A Music City Murder Mystery.

"I’m thrilled to bring readers into the world of Southern Crossing: Ithaca’s Legacy, where they’ll meet Miss Allie Mae Wilson, the indomitable matriarch of Ithaca," Franks said. "In the rolling fields of Henton, Mississippi, time seems to stand still, and Allie’s story unfolds with depth and drama."

Franks will appear April 12 at 11 a.m. at A Fern and A Feather General Store at 7793 Nashville Street in Ringgold for a special book signing.

Franks revealed that the character of Miss Allie Mae Wilson has roots in his early screenwriting days on "In the Heat of the Night."

"Named after my grandmother, Miss Allie was the heart of my first script," he said. "I was fortunate to have legends like Carroll O’Connor and talented actors like Alan Autry critique my work and guide my storytelling."

Though he has had some of these characters rattling around in his head for 35 years, he said that having them come to life on the page achieves a great goal for him.

"Inspired by Southern greats like Mark Twain, William Faulkner, and Harper Lee, I’ve crafted characters that feel like family—folks readers will cheer, know, or dream to be," Franks said. "With 'Southern Crossing,' I hope I’ve created a vivid Southern setting that resonates deeply."

Southern Crossing: Ithaca’s Legacy weaves a poignant Southern crime drama, chronicling the Wilson family's legacy from the Civil War through the early 21st century. At its heart is Miss Allie, whose dedication to her heritage and fight to preserve her way of life are interwoven with moments of joy, sorrow, and quiet resilience.

"Like a gripping TV drama, each page of Southern Crossing invites readers to uncover the next twist in the Wilson family saga," Franks said. "I believe readers will find characters who feel familiar—perhaps even reminiscent of someone from their own lives or communities."

In keeping with the Wilsons’ Irish heritage, Peach Picked Publishing presents Southern Crossing: Ithaca’s Legacy—a Southern tale of legacy, loss, and unbreakable spirit. Join the Wilson family’s journey when the 172-page print and Kindle versions launched on St. Patrick’s Day.

Order your copy today at RandallFranks.com/Southern-Crossing or grab the Kindle version at https://www.amazon.com/stores/Randall-Franks/author/B00K9XIDN4.