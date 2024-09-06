Second Annual Authors Fair Returns To The Library This Saturday

The Chattanooga Public Library is excited to announce the second annual Authors Fair.

This Saturday, September 7, the Downtown Library will host an entire day of local and regional authors, readings, book signings and crafts throughout the Downtown Library from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“As book lovers, we are thrilled to host so many great local authors this year,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “From science fiction to poetry and travel to finance, there is something for everyone at this year’s Authors Fair!”

The event features workshops and talks about writing for children, character development and more; DIY craft activities for children and adults; and live readings on the plaza outside throughout the day.

This year also features Keynote Speaker Jennifer Crutchfield, beloved local author, educator, historian and preservationist.

Finally, the day will wrap up from 3:00 - 4:00 pm for a Meet and Greet with all the authors.

For a full schedule of events and speakers, as well as Library locations, hours and more, visit chattlibrary.org.