Start Smart: Chattanooga Library Launches New Youth Literacy Initiative

The Chattanooga Public Library is thrilled to launch the Start Smart Initiative: a two-fold plan to help increase library access for ages 0-17.

Effective immediately, all youth materials at the Library will be fine-free, and all library cards for Hamilton County children ages 0-5 will be available at no cost, regardless of city residency.

Any current overdue fines on youth materials will be forgiven as well, allowing the Library to welcome both returning families and new families to check out all the materials and resources available to them.

With unanimous approval from the Library’s Board of Directors, Start Smart’s main objective is to better support the development and education of youth throughout Hamilton County. For decades, research has shown that encouraging literacy from birth leads to better educational and developmental outcomes for children. Programs like Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Head Start, and public library storytimes have enjoyed widespread success not only because of these outcomes but also because they are designed to be free to parents and caregivers.

“We know that literacy and learning take root long before children step into a classroom,” says Will O’Hearn, Executive Director at the Library. “Start Smart reflects our commitment to planting the seeds of early childhood development and nurturing successful K-12 education across our region. By going ‘no fines for growing minds,’ we’re not just eliminating late fees — we’re eliminating barriers to opportunity and easing financial stress for families.”

Fine-Free Youth Materials

Youth materials that are now fine-free include Board Books, Easy, Vox, Juvenile, and Young Adult titles, as well as the Noise Closet rock instrument collection, available at the Downtown location for ages 10-17. Any previously accrued fines on returned youth materials are in the process of being removed from accounts, and the Library is offering an amnesty period for all overdue youth materials that have not yet been returned. From now through February 28, 2025, fines on any overdue youth item will be forgiven upon return, regardless of how long they have been checked out. Just return the item(s) in an undamaged state, and the fines will be removed, no questions asked.

No-Cost Cards for Ages 0-5

Youth library cards for ages 0-5 are available at any library location, and they must be applied for in-person with the child applicant present. There are no costs for these cards, regardless of city residency or school enrollment. For families outside Chattanooga city limits, children can continue to receive a no-cost library card through our HCDE card program that allows all K-12 students to get a Chattanooga Public Library card through their school’s library.

While library cards are required to check out materials, there is no cost to attend Library programs and use on-site resources, like public computers, printing, notaries, and Makerspace equipment. More information about the Library’s locations, hours, events and materials for checkout can be found on the Library’s website at chattlibrary.org.