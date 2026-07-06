Tabletop Games Join The Chattanooga Public Library’s "Beyond Books" Collection

The Chattanooga Public Library is excited to announce the newest addition to its Beyond Books Collection: Tabletop Games!

Expand The Ed Johnson Project Downtown Public Library

Game night is now easier than ever with the new Tabletop Games collection. Library cardholders can check out up to three games at a time for 14 days, making it easy to bring family and friends together for screen-free fun.

Patrons can browse the Tabletop Games collection in person at Northgate, Eastgate, and Downtown libraries or search the online catalog and request pickup at any of the Chattanooga Public Library’s five locations or three library lockers.

To help ensure all pieces remain together and in good condition, Tabletop Games must be returned in person at a library service desk. Please do not return these items in a book drop.

“At the library, we're always playing the long game by building community, inspiring lifelong learning, and creating spaces where everyone belongs,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “Our Beyond Books Tabletop Games collection is another winning move, giving patrons even more reasons to gather, explore, and have fun together.”

The Beyond Books Collection offers unique items that go beyond traditional library materials, all available free with a Chattanooga Public Library card. The collection currently includes the Adventure Library, Discovery Collection, Family Passes, Library Telescopes, MindSpark Memory Kits, Mobile 4, Noise Closet, Seed Exchange, Tool Library and Toy Library, with new collections added regularly.

Learn more about the Beyond Books Collection at chattlibrary.org/borrow/beyond-books. For library locations, events, hours, and additional information visit chattlibrary.org.