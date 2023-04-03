The Cake Opens At The Chattanooga Theatre Centre Later This Month

Looking for the perfect recipe for fun this spring? The emotional and endearing comedy The Cake, opens at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre on April 21st, running through May 7th.

The show follows Della who sticks to the directions every time, whether that’s in life or in her bakery. But when she is forced to decide between upholding her strict traditional values or accepting her best friend’s daughter’s request to bake the cake for her same-sex wedding, Della can’t navigate her way to the correct answer.

Inspired by real events that flooded American headlines, The Cake, written by Bekah Brunstetter, is a nuanced, topical look at how we all long for acceptance and love in a world where we can’t rely on a recipe to guide us.

“The Cake is about more than ‘a cake.’ It is about marriage, parenting, love, and relationships, but mostly, it is about hope,” says Director Scott Dunlap. “For everyone involved in the production, this story is very personal on some level. We can’t wait to share this story with Chattanooga. I think audiences will eat it up!”

The cast includes Lisa and Keith Cash, a real-life married couple who play cake shop owner Della and her old-fashioned husband Tim, Morgan Perez as Jen, the sweet and somewhat passive daughter of Della’s late best friend, and E’tienne Easley who plays Macy, Jen’s tough, honest fiancée. Dawn Hendrix returns to the CTC stage as Cooking Show hostess Martha and Tim Newland rounds out the cast as Baking Show Host George.

Audiences can join the cast and director Scott Dunlap for a discussion on the play’s themes during a post-show conversation on Friday, April 28th.

Due to the nature of the piece, including adult themes, coarse language, and suggestive dialogue, the production is recommended for mature audiences only.

Performances of The Cake are scheduled for three weekends with ticket prices starting at $20.00. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrecentre.com or by contacting our box office at (423) 267.8534.