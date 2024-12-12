The Discovery Collection Is The Library’s New Adult Literacy Initiative

The Chattanooga Public Library is proud to debut The Discovery Collection, featuring books, materials and a tutoring program to help improve adult literacy rates.

Through a partnership with the Mary Walker Historical and Education Foundation and TCAT-Athens Adult Education, as well as support from Chattanooga 2.0 and the Chattanooga Public Library Foundation, this new collection is now available to check out at any Library location.

Citing data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies, the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy estimates that around 43 million adults in the United States read below a third-grade level, which impacts all aspects of life, including parenting, healthcare and employment.

“The good news is that it’s never too late to learn,” said Amy Lowdermilk, Adult Education Instructor at TCAT-Athens and member of the Library’s Board of Directors. “The first step is to destigmatize low literacy, which affects over 20% of adults in Tennessee. The Library has done a great job of that by building a collection of short, easier-to-read books in a variety of genres and launching a volunteer program for tutors to help in a friendly, safe environment.”

Nationwide statistics show that improving literacy rates has a major impact on entire communities. The Barbara Bush Foundation estimates that investments in literacy lead to a stronger economy, saving the U.S. a potential $2.2 trillion annually. Higher literacy also leads to healthier families, safer communities and increased civic engagement.

“There’s nothing to shush about when it comes to the importance of reading,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “Thanks to our amazing staff and Amy Lowdermilk, as well as our generous partners, we are beyond proud to launch a collection that has the potential to impact thousands of lives in our community.”

The new collection is now available to browse online and at Library locations, and those interested in helping to tutor or read with other adults can also apply to volunteer on the Library’s website, chattlibrary.org. More information about the Library’s locations, hours, events and other collections are also available on the website.