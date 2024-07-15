The Festival Of Black Arts & Ideas Celebrates The 100th Birthday Of James Baldwin

The Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas: James Baldwin Festival of Words, invites you to join us and the world in celebration of the 100th Birthday of Literary Luminary James Baldwin on Friday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM in the auditorium of Chattanooga Public Library Downtown.

This event is free and open to the public.

In addition to serving birthday cake and ice cream, this once-in-a-lifetime event will guests to screenings of several TV interviews and conversations featuring Mr. Baldwin.

One of which, will be an except from the legendary debate between James Baldwin and William F. Buckley in 1965. In between screenings, there will be readings of Mr. Baldwin’s work, and the floor will open for discussion.

At 6:00 we move and continue the celebration at Matilda’s After Midnight inside The Dwell Hotel, 120 East Street. There, you will be entertained by local poets reciting more of Baldwin’s work and original pieces he inspired.

Baldwin, a literary luminary, reshaped the landscape of Black art through his powerful prose and insightful commentary on racial and social issues. Baldwin's eloquence and courage paved the way for discussions on race, identity, sexuality, and inequality, solidifying his enduring importance in shaping the discourse and impact of Black art.

We honor his legacy by curating thought-provoking discussions, showcasing diverse voices, and promoting works that delve into the complexities of race, identity, and social justice.

Born in 1924, Baldwin's seminal works, including "Go Tell It on the Mountain" and "The Fire Next Time," continue to resonate, challenging societal norms and offering profound perspectives on the Black experience.

Baldwin's audacious spirit and intellectual rigor have left an indelible mark on literature, influencing generations of writers and thinkers.

Register Here or visit BlackArtsAndIdeasFest.com